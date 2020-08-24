Mid-South COVID-19 case reports in schools vary by district, state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Determining how much information parents receive about COVID-19 cases within schools in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area depends on where you live.
In Mississippi, DeSoto County Schools published Monday a list of COVID-19 cases and quarantines broken down by school. The district said in total eight staff members were positive with the virus last week and 10 students, resulting in 139 student quarantines. Southaven High had the most students quarantined at 45.
A parent who didn’t want to be identified told WMC Action News 5 that she was alarmed after receiving an email from the district that noted a student in her son’s class at Southaven High was positive. She said she never received a message for her son to quarantine.
A district spokesperson says quarantine only applies to students sitting in close proximity to the positive case, which the Mississippi State Dept of Health says is 6 feet or less for more than 15 minutes.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, said Monday the line between what information to keep private and what information to publicize is not a new struggle in infectious disease outbreaks.
“That works both ways as a parent. Parent can make informed decisions as well, if they know how many cases are brewing or currently active within their school,” he said. “If you happen to be the parent of a child that is infected, you might feel slightly differently. You might feel the idea of not having that publicized about your particular child as a more important issue.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said late last week his administration was asking the federal government how specific the state can get when it discloses cases of the virus within schools, but the state is not currently releasing district- or school-specific information.
The Shelby County Health Department has said it will not disclose specific numbers of cases within schools amid concerns about stigma and student privacy, a move opposed by Memphis Lift, a grassroots educational advocacy group.
A new health directive released by SCHD Monday said those identified to be at-risk when a confirmed case is located within a school should be notified within 12 hours.
In Arkansas, a new dashboard tracks community spread of COVID-19 of within school districts, but some school officials have said it’s misleading because the dashboard includes cases confirmed of all people living within a district, people who may have no connection to a school.
