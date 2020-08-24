MLGW resumes service cut-offs for the first time since the start of the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) resumed utility service cut-offs for non-payment.
As of Monday, more than 31,000 MLGW customers were eligible to have their utilities cut off, and now that cut-offs are resuming, many customers are scrambling to make payments.
Dozens of cars wrapped around the building at the MLGW location on Lamar Avenue.
“It ain’t going nowhere no time soon, and then we got this whole big ole line in front of the building,” MLGW customer Tyus Ivy said.
Ivy said he woke up Monday morning with no electricity.
He’s one of the hundreds of people waiting in line and hoping to get in touch with MLGW.
“I tried to pay my bill online -- they locked me out my account, and the phone service has been busy since this morning,” said MLGW customer Rhonda Daniels.
MLGW resumed utility service cut-offs for non-payment at 8:30 Monday morning.
“Customers who are cut off today ... if they have smart meters and they make a payment, then the system will automatically restore their services,” Gale Jones Carson, MLGW employee, said.
Jones-Carson says customers who are disconnected and do not have a smart meter will need to have a “meter reader” sent out to restore their services.
However, same-day re-connection is not promised.
"We've done a great deal to try to be of assistance to our customers. We try to be a compassionate company," she said.
Jones-Carson says there are several payment plan options for those in need.
“Our extended payment plan gives our customers about 8 months to pay their bill, with the change in our plans customers now have 12 months to pay their bill,” Jones-Carson said.
There’s also an “on track” program that extends beyond 12 months and a payment arrangement plan for customers who only need a few days.
In addition, there are several community resources offering assistance to those in need including the Memphis Inter-faith Association and the Shelby County Community Services Agency.
“I beg, I ask our customers to please take advantage of those dollars to get their balances down,” Jones-Carson said.
Customers like Rhonda Daniels say they don't agree that utilities should be cut off in the middle of a pandemic, but she's trying to stay patient.
"I honestly think they should have gave people until the end of this year to get their lights together," Daniels said.
If you’re struggling to reach MLGW by phone, you can try social media, live chat online, or download the “My Account” app to make arrangements.
For more information on payment plans and assistance click here: http://www.mlgw.com/images/content/files/pdf/6-18-2020%20Community%20Resources%20for%20Utility%20Assistance.pdf
