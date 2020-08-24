Oldest known golden retriever in the world appears on ’The Kelly Clarkson Show’

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - The oldest known golden retriever in the world is set to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after celebrating her 20th birthday back in April. That’s a140-year milestone in dog years!
August, nicknamed Augie, has outlived many other dogs of the same breed; their typical life span is believed to be around 10 to 12 years.
Augie, from Oakland, Tennessee, will make her appearance on the show with her owners, of course. Tune in to WMC Action News 5 at 2 p.m. to see more photos and hear more about Augie!
