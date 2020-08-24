Police identify decomposed body found behind Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the victim of a murder whose body was found Wednesday, August 5 after it had been left behind a Memphis apartment complex to decompose.
The Memphis Police Department says the victim was 19-year-old Dontavious McKinzy, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the time of his death.
His body was found at the Warren Apartments on Clementine Road.
This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips involving this case.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.