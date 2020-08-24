3 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lafayette County School District

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The entire fourth grade class in Mississippi is in quarantine after Lafayette County School District confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
People who were in close contact have been notified. Current cases are reported amongst the Lafayette Upper Elementary School faculty.
The district is following the Mississippi State Department of Health standards and guidelines. For more information on COVID-19 district protocols, visit www.gocommodores.org.
