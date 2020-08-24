School is back in session for West Memphis students

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - School is back for in session for students in Arkansas. The West Memphis School District welcomed some students back in person, while others will are learning online.
Bragg Elementary is one of the schools that welcomed students back Monday morning.
Parents kissed their kids goodbye as they dropped them off, and it was clear they had mixed feelings about the start of the year.
“I just wish I could go in with them. But we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do right?” Amber Petty, the parent of two, said.
For Petty and many parents like her, she chose in-person learning for her children because she works a full-time job.
“I am at work from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon,” she said, “So I don’t have a choice. I don’t have anyone to stay at home with them to teach them virtually.”
Thirty-seven percent of students in the West Memphis School District opted for in-person schooling. In order to accommodate them, Superintendent Jon Collins said schools put protocols in place, such as requiring masks and social distancing.
“Our elementary schools will be kind of isolated in the classrooms all day - minimal class exchange time,” Collins said, “When they do exchange classes, there’s going to be rotations on the schedule to minimize traffic in the hallway.”
WMC Action News 5 went inside Richland Elementary before the school year officially started. There are distance markers on floors, entrance and exit signs on doors, and classroom tables are spaced at least six feet apart. Some even have dividers.
“We’re going to also be doing a lot of breakfast in the classroom and lunch in the classroom as we rotate children through at a sixty-six percent capacity in our dining hall,” Collins explained.
Schools also have an isolation room in case a student becomes sick from COVID-19. If another child has close contact with someone that tests positive, the superintendent said parents will be notified by phone, text, and email.
The parents at Bragg Elementary feel confident about the changes the district has put in place.
Elementary school parent Carrie Wilbanks said “It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I think they’ll be okay. The school’s got it under control, and we’re happy that they’re going to a school that cares so much.”
The majority of students in the district have opted for online learning. They were given digital devices in order to receive virtual learning daily.
