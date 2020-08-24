SCS hosting virtual orientations, open houses this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Shelby County Schools kicking off the virtual school year next week, schools are offering virtual orientations and open houses to help families get ready for the year.
School for SCS students starts on Aug. 31 and orientations will be held this week from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28.
More information can be found at this link: https://www.scsk12.org/virtualorientation/.
The district made the decision to go all-virutal after a surge of COVID-19 cases were identified in Shelby County in July. SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the district will remain all-virtual until further notice.
