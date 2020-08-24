SCS wants to provide headsets for all 95K students as district powers up for virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ninety five-thousand students will log on for virtual classes next week as Shelby County Schools -- Tennessee’s largest school district -- begins the new year entirely online.
It’s poised to be a year unlike any other. Right now, the district is actively handing out laptops and internet hot spots to students, but they know in order to provide the best education students need headsets to enhance their at-home learning.
“So with us going all virtual it’s definitely critical for students to have headsets, because at some homes you have more than one child,” said Dr. Joris Ray, SCS superintendent.
WMC Action News 5 is partnering with SCS to host “Headsets for Learning.” The goal is to provide every student in the district with a headset for their digital device. A $10 donation will purchase one headset for an SCS student.
Riverwood Elementary Optional School Principal Latisha Brown says headsets are crucial for her students.
“The difference between a student correctly hearing the letter name and letter sound, and so it is very important that they are able to focus in and concentrate on what their teacher is saying, because that’s what we’re doing, we’re building readers,” said Brown.
Even at the high school level Melrose High School Principal Taurin Hardy says headsets are a necessity, one that parents and students are asking for as the district powers up.
“These headsets will provide an opportunity for them to concentrate and to be able to hear effectively and efficiently what’s being taught by their teachers,” said Hardy.
Ray says CARES ACT dollars paid for the digital devices. Now community support is needed for this critical piece of equipment.
To donate, visit www.ignite.schoolseed.org and click the “Headsets for Learning” campaign or send money to $supportscs on CASHAPP.
You can also mail a donation to: SchoolSeed Foundation, Re: SCS Headsets for learning, PO Box 111169, Memphis, TN 38111. Checks and money orders should be made payable to SchoolSeed Foundation.
