Shelby Co. Health Dept. releases updated health directives and procedures for notifying parents of COVID-19 at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department released clarification and updates on the protocol for confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools, sports events regulations, public place closures and more Monday.
Leadership at in-person learning facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case should work with the SCHD to identify parents, students and staff at risk for infection. Schools will have 12 hours to notify those at risk. Updates should be given at least once a week and include information on procedures put in place to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
At indoor sporting facilities, at least 12 feet of distance must be maintained.
Any local face mask orders less restrictive than the county order are void. The new directive also clarifies that children who have not yet turned 3 are exempt from wearing a face mask.
It also clarifies restaurant patrons must wear face coverings when they move around inside the establishment, such as going to their table, going to the restroom or leaving.
Limited-service restaurants and other similar establishments are still closed, per the health directive, which also includes the closure of beer pubs, wine bars and multi-person biking vehicles that serve beer or alcohol.
The health and face mask directive will be modified as needed according to Shelby County health data.
