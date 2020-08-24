Tropical Storm Laura & possible impacts on the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
We all know by now that their are two systems in the Gulf of Mexico that will make similar landfalls within days of one another.
Tropical Storm Marco will make landfall tonight along the Louisiana coast and will have little if any impacts on our weather in the Mid-South. We could see some additional clouds and possibly a stray shower at best from Marco.
The more concerning storm for the Mid-South is Laura.
Laura hasn’t really changed much in intensity since yesterday and that is expected. The storm will move over portions of Cuba which may keep it from intensifying in the short term. However, once Laura moves into the open warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, this could allow for rapid intensification.
Laura could become a category two storm before landfall along the western Louisiana coast to eastern Texas coast on Wednesday evening.
Category 2 is defined as winds of 96 mph to 110 mph.
In addition to the wind, it will mean more rain for coastal Louisiana and Texas.
Timeline & impacts for the Mid-South
Wednesday- there could be a few showers for some but not for all as Laura will be tracking along the coast.
By Thursday afternoon the bulk of the rain will still be to our south & west but there could be some on and off showers and storms from the outer rain bands of Laura.
Rain chances could be the greatest on Thursday night as Laura’s center moves west and north of the Mid-South. It could be breezy at times and we are watching the threat for tornadoes too. Right now so much will depend on the exact path that Laura takes. If it moves farther west and north it mean less impacts for us but stay tuned.
Right now rain totals are not overly impressive for us as models continue to keep the heaviest rain to the west but we will continue to monitor and bring you updates on any changes.
