Two tropical systems impact the Gulf Coast and one could impact the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend based on the track of Tropical Storm Laura. If the storm follows the expected track and moves north up the Mississippi River Valley then Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Rainfall could be heavy at times and isolated tornadoes will be possible north and east of the center of circulation of the storm. High temperatures will be upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.