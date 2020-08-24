Two tropical systems impact the Gulf Coast and one could impact the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light east wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers mainly during the afternoon, east winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the lower 90s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light southeast wind, and lows in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the end of the week and weekend based on the track of Tropical Storm Laura. If the storm follows the expected track and moves north up the Mississippi River Valley then Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Rainfall could be heavy at times and isolated tornadoes will be possible north and east of the center of circulation of the storm. High temperatures will be upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will likely be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
