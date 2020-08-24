West Memphis School District superintendent concerned district-level COVID-19 data may be misleading

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - School is back in Arkansas today. Being notified about positive cases in schools is a big concern for most parents, and Arkansas plans to release data on school districts.
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has is working with the Department of Education to provide school district-level COVID-19 data. The superintendent of the West Memphis School District says the data may be misleading.
Using information from the Department of Health, the ACHI has maps and tables that show school districts, the number of new cases and 14-day test rates by county. West Memphis Superintendent Jon Collins explained why he’s concerned the info is misleading.
“So that does just not mean school district children and school district personnel, that means if you live inside that school district as an adult resident and you test positive that’s going to show up as a positive case inside our school district,” said Collins.
The president and CEO of ACHI says the numbers are meant to show community spread, but they do not include correctional and nursing home numbers. He anticipates the graphs and charts will be updated weekly.
As for the West Memphis school district, the superintendent says if a child has been in close contact with someone who is positive, parents will be notified by phone, text and email.
