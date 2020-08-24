Where are Memphis homicides occurring?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis has seen more homicides this year than in recent years and could be on track to break a grim record.
But where exactly in the city are those homicides occurring?
The Memphis Data Hub shows as of Monday the city has recorded 195 homicides this year. If homicides continue at the current pace, 2020 could become the most violent year on record.
Right now, 2016 holds that grim record. The city saw 228 homicides that year.
“Whatever your problem is, shooting that gun won’t solve it. It just makes the problem get worse,” said Stevie Moore, founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.
Moore has spent decades fighting violent crime in Memphis.
He's especially concerned this year, because 24 victims have been under the age of 18.
“I don’t believe one organization, nor one person can solve this. We’ve got to come together and fight this demon,” said Moore.
But before that can happen, it might be beneficial to get a sense of where the homicides are happening.
Using numbers from the Memphis Data Hub, WMC was not only able to see homicides by zip code but by council district.
So far this year, zip code 38106 in south Memphis has experienced the most homicides of any zip code with 23.
Memphis Council District 7 and Council District 4 have each seen 41 homicides this year, followed closely by Council District 6 in South Memphis, which has seen 40 homicides. District 3 in southeast Memphis has seen 35.
“I don’t want anyone to be hurt. No one else in the city does,” said Patrice Robinson.
Robinson represents District 3 and is chair of the City Council.
She believes mental illness is driving a lot of the crime and she says it's made worse by the pandemic.
“We don’t acknowledge all the time the amount of illness that’s within our community that’s diagnosed and undiagnosed, we can expect that kind of increase,” said Robinson.
Robinson says there needs to be more conversations around mental illness.
As for her recent vote to take the police residency referendum off the November ballot, which may have led to the hiring of more police officers, she said with so much going on this year, including social unrest, the timing just wasn’t right.
