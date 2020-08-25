AAC postpones soccer and volleyball seasons until spring 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday all men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball competition and conference championships are postponed until spring 2021 to align with the NCAA championship season.
A decision about cross country competition is pending further NCAA clarification.
The decision was approved by the conference’s athletic directors and senior woman administrators, following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ confirmation that NCAA Division I fall championships would move to the spring.
College football is not impacted and remains scheduled for this fall.
“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” Mike Aresco, American Athletic Conference commissioner, said. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”
The AAC will announce the spring regular season, championship formats and schedules after the NCAA Division I Council clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats.
Laird Veatch, University of Memphis athletics director, posted a statement to Twitter Tuesday.
“These are difficult decisions made with the best interest of the student-athletes at heart,” said Veatch. “This decision provides our student-athletes the best opportunity to optimize their experience this year by aligning with the NCAA Championship season. We feel for our student-athletes and coaches who have endured continual change during this pandemic. We remain focused and committed to providing academic, medical and other support for all of our student-athletes.”
