AP pre-season poll snubs Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nine. Count them. Nine teams from conferences that won’t even play college football this fall, the Big 10 and PAC 12, are ranked above the Memphis Tigers in the Associated Press Pre-Season Top 25.
OK, Clemson is number one but, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, USC, Minnesota, Utah and Iowa are all in the AP Top 25. Memphis comes in as the best of the rest at 26.
No public bellyaching from the Tigers. They’re too busy trying to get ready for the Red Wolves of Arkansas State.
While the Tigers got more votes than schools like Virginia Tech, Boise State, and Florida State, University of Memphis Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield knows votes don’t get you wins on the field.
“The guys understand that’s the situation,” said Silverfield. “I had to gather them up and tell them, you guys got to understand, this is what it’s going to look like. this is what it going to sound like. This is what it’s going to feel like three weeks from now. I also had to tell the coaches, ‘hey let them line up, let them make the calls, let them make their own choices once they’re on the field.”
The Tigers and Red Wolves open the season Sept. 5 at the Liberty Bowl.
Kickoff time should be announced later this week.
