Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid to open first Wahlburgers Wild restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new concept, called “Wahlburgers Wild,” will be the first of its kind from the popular Wahlburgers chain of restaurants. It will also be the brand’s first Tennessee location, first inside any Bass Pro Shops, and first to offer signature wild game menu items from Chef Paul Wahlberg.
The restaurant will also have an outdoor theme.
Wahlburgers Wild will be located adjacent to Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl, and guests will be able to order their meal while enjoying the 13-lane ocean-themed bowling alley.
“As one of the most dynamic and exciting shopping destinations anywhere, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid strives to offer our customers and guests with an incredible experience, and Wahlburgers Wild will certainly carry on that tradition,” Johnny Morris, conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops, said. “We are very grateful to Mark and the entire Wahlberg family for their friendship, support, and enthusiasm in bringing the first Wahlburgers Wild to Bass Pro Shops.”
The menu will also be available as a room service option for guests staying at Big Cypress Lodge, as well as for catering events. Construction is slated to begin soon, with a grand opening date to be set as it progresses.
