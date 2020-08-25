Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid to open first Wahlburgers Wild restaurant

“As one of the most dynamic and exciting shopping destinations anywhere, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid strives to offer our customers and guests with an incredible experience, and Wahlburgers Wild will certainly carry on that tradition,” Johnny Morris, conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops, said. “We are very grateful to Mark and the entire Wahlberg family for their friendship, support, and enthusiasm in bringing the first Wahlburgers Wild to Bass Pro Shops.”