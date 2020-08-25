County commission lifts hiring freeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last month the Shelby County commission enacted a hiring freeze in response to the expected revenue decline due to COVID-19. Commissioners paused new hires and promotions in Shelby county after a dire financial report put out by the mayor’s office stated lay-offs could be on the table.
Monday commissioners voted to move the hiring freeze discussion back to the committee to possibly eliminate it altogether or alter it.
The trustee’s office is in need of new hires and so is the county’s property assessor, who says he could lose 15 to 25 property inspectors at any time due to retirement.
“369 thousand parcels that must be looked at that generates revenue for all these commissioners Germantown, Millington, every commissioner up here,” Melvin Burgess, Shelby County property assessor, said.
“So I’ve got accountant vacancies, cashier vacancies and it’s tax season,” Regina Newman, Shelby County trustee, said.
“The registrar’s office wouldn’t be asking for this position if we didn’t need it,” Shelandra Ford, registrar of deeds, said.
Ford says she’s over a decade behind on record-keeping.
