DeSoto County Schools hires more people to assist with virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The largest school district in Mississippi is bringing on more staff to help with distance learning. DeSoto County Schools is looking to hire two distance learning assistants for every one of its 38 elementary, middle, and high schools.
DCS made the announcement Tuesday. Superintendent Cory Uselton said the focus of the assistants is to lighten the workload of teachers, who he says are taking on a lot by planning virtual learning and teaching in-person students.
He hopes the assistants can help with things like attendance requirements, downloading and uploading assignments, and answering certain questions from distance learners.
“What has happened with our virtual learning students is students will email teachers during the day because they have questions, and it’s the same time of day that teachers are actually teaching in the classroom,” Uselton said. “It has put a bigger burden on our teachers this year, so we want to offer as much support as we can.”
Several DCS parents have spoken out about complaints they have with the virtual learning model, including trouble getting a hold of anyone with questions during the day.
Uselton said these assistants are in part a response to those families' complaints, but even more of a response to teachers' growing workload.
Uselton said because CARES money allowed them to buy more technology, DCS is able to fund the positions from money in its general budget.
