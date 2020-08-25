Family of Walgreens shooting victim say they want justice for their niece who was murdered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The aunts of Keierra McNeil, who was 32 years old and 6 months pregnant at the time of her death, did not want to be identified, but they do want her to get justice and be remembered.
“For our family to lose her, but to lose her so tragically, it is devastating for us,” they said.
“She is the most loving person that you ever want to meet. There’s not one person she did not make a great impression on, " they said.
The women say McNeil, who was a flight attendant, was very excited about having a baby, and she planned to name him Elton Blu after her grandfather.
”From day one she was just so excited about it,” they said.
The child’s father, a man the aunts say McNeil dated for about three years, initially said he did not want to be a part of the child’s life.
”She decided well that’s fine. I can raise him by myself and it will be fine,” they said.
However, two weeks before she was shot and killed, her aunts say the former boyfriend called.
“After months of no communication two weeks prior, he started calling and saying, I want to meet about co-parenting,” they said.
McNeil’s aunts say he constantly called the day she was shot, setting up a meeting at Walgreens.
“We never thought she was in any type of danger,” they said.
After not hearing from McNeil, they went to Walgreens only to find a horrifying scene last Thursday. She had been shot and killed while sitting in her car, and the suspect was gone.
Witnesses say the suspect fled in a white GMC SUV.
“We want him to receive the maximum,” McNeil’s aunts said.
Police say the suspect is on the run. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
