Flag design finalists on display at Old Capitol Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The five final designs for a new Mississippi state flag are flying outside the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.
All of the designs were turned into real flags to be raised on a flagpole starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Each of the designs include “In God We Trust,” with four of the five flags featuring a magnolia.
The flag commission will make their final choice on September 2.
The winning design will go on ballots in November. If it passes by a majority vote, it will become the official state flag. If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.
