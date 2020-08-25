Humidity and rain chances increase this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We will have sunshine this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb into the lower 90s. It will also be muggy today with a heat index around 100. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible after 1 p.m. Although early evening will be dry, there will be another round of rain overnight and into early tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 93. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 75. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will increase Wednesday as the moisture from Tropical Storm Laura starts to funnel into the Mid-South. The remnants of Laura, likely as a tropical depression, will be passing over our area on Thursday and Friday. This means we could have gusty winds and heavy rain that will result in flash flooding. Rainfall totals will be around two inches for most of the area, but some downpours could produce up to 4 inches of rain. There will also be a threat for a weak tornado in Arkansas on Thursday night. Rain will be on and off most of the day Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with high humidity.
WEEKEND: There will likely still be some scattered showers over the weekend, but it won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.
