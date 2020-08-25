Lafayette Upper Elementary School sends 4th-grade home for virtual learning after teachers test positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Lafayette County Schools has reported a small outbreak of COVID-19. In response, the school district is sending all of its 4th-grade students home to do classes virtually.
The superintendent of Lafayette County Schools says the newest COVID-19 cases in the school district have been limited to the Upper Elementary School, and they hope their quick actions keep it that way.
“COVID aside, safety is the number 1 priority of our students and staff every day,” Adam Pugh, Lafayette County Schools superintendent, said.
On Sunday, the Lafayette County School district learned three of their 11 4th-grade teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s with safety in mind that Pugh decided to send all 200 4th-grade students home for online classes for 14 days.
“The best thing to do would be to obviously quarantine all our teachers because of the ones that were positive and the ones that were exposed and so, therefore, we felt like it would be the best thing for us to do for our students for them to be virtual for the two weeks,” Pugh said.
Superintendent Pugh says virtual learning isn’t ideal. They have contingency plans ready just for this potential scenario to provide for students without internet access.
“If they don’t have connectivity at home, we’re putting paper packets for them and again, we’re doing everything that we can to provide them the best education that we can,” Pugh said.
We spoke to two parents of students in the Lafayette County School System, and they both told us that hearing about COVID-19 cases is scary, but they think the school district is doing the right thing and acted quickly in containing the spread.
