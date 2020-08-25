Long lines observed again for the second day of MLGW disconnections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second day in a row, MLGW customer care centers were overwhelmed with people trying to pay their bills or work out a payment arrangement.
MLGW resumed disconnections for non-payment on Monday. The utility company suspended disconnections in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The line of cars outside the MLGW payment center on Lamar Avenue in Memphis Tuesday stretched at least a quarter of a mile.
“You can’t even get them on the phone. The line has been busy all morning,” Shallea Patrick said.
Some people like Greg Drinkwater spent more than two hours in line.
“I think they could have handled it a little better, to tell you the truth about it,” Drinkwater said.
Drinkwater was among more than 8,000 people who had their power cut off when MLGW resumed disconnections Monday. He says the pandemic left him without a job or any steady income.
“I’m not getting money from unemployment because I was self-employed,” Drinkwater said.
He says he was forced to sell and pawn whatever he could to get enough money to get his lights turned back on.
“I done had to go to the food bank to get food and everything because I ain’t got the help,” Drinkwater said.
Shelby County commissioner Tami Sawyer says the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the problem of systemic poverty, and she says the disconnects are going to be detrimental to a lot of families of SCS students. The students are preparing for virtual classes next week.
Sawyer says she's now in talks with MLGW, nonprofits, and other elected officials to figure out how to resolve this quickly.
Folks like Drinkwater say they'll find a way somehow.
“Trying to do what I got to do. Take care of myself and my family,” Drinkwater said.
MLGW says 31,000 customers are eligible to have their power turned off, and the average customer owes $600.
They say payment arrangements can be made and there are also plenty of resources available to help people.
For more information on community resources, visit http://www.mlgw.com/images/content/files/pdf/6-18-2020%20Community%20Resources%20for%20Utility%20Assistance.pdf
