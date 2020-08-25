No new virus-related deaths reported, over 3,000 active cases in Shelby Co.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 25, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 10:38 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a daily update from the Shelby County Health Department, health officials reported 122 new coronavirus cases while virus-related deaths remained the same as Monday’s report.

The county has seen 226,528 COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Virus-related deaths account for less than 2% of all the county’s cases, according to the SCHD COVID-19 dashboard.

More than 22,900 residents have recovered from the virus and there are 3,384 active cases across the county.

Shelby County COVID-19 fatalities
Shelby County COVID-19 fatalities (Source: WMC)

Data from the health department also shows the most recent weekly positivity rate came in at 13.5% and the county’s overall rate is at 10.8%.

In a news conference last week, the Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the task force is looking to reduce the positivity rate to below 10%.

Shelby County COVID-19 weekly positivity rate
Shelby County COVID-19 weekly positivity rate (Source: WMC)

Mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing have been heavily encouraged as the pandemic continues in hopes to knock out the communal spread of the virus.

