No new virus-related deaths reported, over 3,000 active cases in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a daily update from the Shelby County Health Department, health officials reported 122 new coronavirus cases while virus-related deaths remained the same as Monday’s report.
The county has seen 226,528 COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Virus-related deaths account for less than 2% of all the county’s cases, according to the SCHD COVID-19 dashboard.
More than 22,900 residents have recovered from the virus and there are 3,384 active cases across the county.
Data from the health department also shows the most recent weekly positivity rate came in at 13.5% and the county’s overall rate is at 10.8%.
In a news conference last week, the Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the task force is looking to reduce the positivity rate to below 10%.
Mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing have been heavily encouraged as the pandemic continues in hopes to knock out the communal spread of the virus.
