A rainy pattern in the Mid-South for the next several days & the likely impact from Hurricane Laura

THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and into the evening along with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, gusty winds, highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Should Hurricane Laura follow the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center wind gusts of 35 to 40 MPH and higher will be possible Thursday night and Friday along with periods of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.