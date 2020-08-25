A rainy pattern in the Mid-South for the next several days & the likely impact from Hurricane Laura

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of shower, a light southeast wind, and lows in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light southeast wind, and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and into the evening along with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, gusty winds, highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Should Hurricane Laura follow the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center wind gusts of 35 to 40 MPH and higher will be possible Thursday night and Friday along with periods of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloud with a chance of scattered showers both days along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
