Remnants of Laura could clip parts of the Mid-South

LAURA IMPACTS FRIDAY - EARLY SATURDAY: The remnants of Laura, likely as a tropical depression, will move into Arkansas Thursday night into Friday. Most of Thursday could be dry but we could have bands of showers or storms Friday. Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times. Rainfall totals will be higher in Arkansas and northwest TN as of now. 1-3″ of rain possible in those areas. There may also be a small tornado threat if it keeps the current track. If the track pushes further west, these threats will lower significantly. Highs will stay in the 80s.