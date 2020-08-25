Remnants of Laura could clip parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will stay muggy and hot through the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm late. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Expect a passing shower or storm. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
LAURA IMPACTS FRIDAY - EARLY SATURDAY: The remnants of Laura, likely as a tropical depression, will move into Arkansas Thursday night into Friday. Most of Thursday could be dry but we could have bands of showers or storms Friday. Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times. Rainfall totals will be higher in Arkansas and northwest TN as of now. 1-3″ of rain possible in those areas. There may also be a small tornado threat if it keeps the current track. If the track pushes further west, these threats will lower significantly. Highs will stay in the 80s.
SUNDAY: There could be some scattered lingering showers, but it won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
