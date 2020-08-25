School district adherence to social distancing, masking could reduce need for large-scale quarantines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department officials announced Tuesday that it is now required that confirmed COVID-19 cases within schools, childcare and learning facilities be reported to the health department.
The department will work to identify those closest to the case like parents, students and staff and notify them within 12 hours. The directive applies to all schools within the county, including public and private. The department will not release individual case counts within specific schools.
“We want to balance the safety for each child, with their education, and taking a scientific approach to identifying those contacts,” Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department, said.
Haushalter said if social distancing and masking protocols are followed, it is possible no other students could have to quarantine as a result of a positive case. The department defines a close contact as someone within six feet for more than ten minutes.
“If there is a child who is asymptomatic and had a mask on and really did not have contact with anybody within that 6-foot parameter, it’s possible that initially there would not be any contacts identified,” she said.
Three weeks into the school year, Lakeland School System (LSS) has yet to see a confirmed case, according to Superintendent Ted Horrell. The system does not plan to publicly keep a running tally of cases, and Horrell said cases this year are expected.
“Our goal is to do the very best job we can while we have the students at school, and we are pleased with that so far,” he told WMC Action News 5 on Tuesday.
Horrell said 80 percent of the district’s parents chose to send their children back into the classroom. That means social distancing on campus is a top priority.
Lakeland officials will notify parents if a student in their child’s shared space is COVID-19 positive, but the decision about close contacts and ensuing quarantine rests with the Shelby County Health Department.
“If we had a system where the entire classes or groups of students would have to quarantine, you likely wouldn’t get very far. So we’ve gone to great lengths to make sure we are able to maintain that social distancing throughout the day,” he said, “With the seating and keeping everyone six feet apart, we wouldn’t anticipate that students in that space would need to quarantine.”
Haushalter says the department is making plans to release the number of pediatric cases within school district lines as well as municipalities. Some parents across the area have said they want to know details about numbers of cases in specific schools.
However, county officials said Tuesday they must guard student privacy.
“We will expand the information set that is available to the public around pediatric cases,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said, “Because school-specific information can ultimately be used to identify students, the information about children has to be handled with extreme care.”
