Shelby Co. Health Dept. amends directive to require school virus reporting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has amended a health directive that will require schools to report COVID-19 cases.
The health department says schools that have learned of positive COVID-19 cases will be required to notify parents, families and other students at risk of contracting the virus -- a requirement that applies to all schools in the county.
SCHD will also begin to report case numbers of children who have contracted the virus by school district lines. This will be done on a regular basis.
“The Shelby County Health Department will continue to expand the information that is reported out to the public, and in particular, its communications with communities and families at risk,” said health department director Alisa Haushalter. “These amendments ensure that critical information is shared with at-risk individuals so that they can take appropriate action to protect themselves, their families, and their loved ones. Also, these changes to the Health Directive will put us on the path to creating a more uniform approach at the various schools around Shelby County.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.