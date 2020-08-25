Tennessee task force to be deployed to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Task Force 1 Team has been requested to deploy to Lousianna as Hurricane Laura threatens southern states near the gulf coast.
At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a team of 25 first responders including firefighters and paramedics will deploy Tuesday at noon. The team will be responsible for water rescue.
Laura is forecasted to make landfall on the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday night as a category 3 hurricane with winds as high as 100 mph.
