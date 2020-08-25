Thousands panic, are frustrated as MLGW resumes service cut-offs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least 7 thousand MLGW customers had their utilities cut off Monday, and phone lines were jammed with 500 people on hold at 7 p.m., MLGW employee Gale Jones-Carson said. They usually keep their phone lines open until 8 pm.
Jones-Carson says MLGW tried to warn customers cut-offs were coming by sending information in the mail.
”We’ve done a great deal to try to be of assistance to our customers. We try to be a compassionate company.” Jones-Carson said.
“I was actually working and all of a sudden my lights went off. I’m like it’s not storming why are my lights going out, ” a woman who did not want to be identified said.
She thought she had taken care of her bill. She paid it online and her power was restored in an hour.
“We have attempted to call the energy phone number and any other phone number that they gave us on the website. All of them seem to be down and all of the offices are closed,” Gibralter White, MLGW customer, said.
White is like all of the people that were in line on Lamar and at other MLG&W payment offices like the one on Summer Avenue.
They were caught off guard when the utility company started cutting off 31 thousand customers with delinquent bills Monday. It comes after a moratorium on payments that began in March because of the pandemic.
Sandy Ellison wanted to get her utility situation straightened out, but the office one Summer Avenue was closed.
”He works at night. I’ll be home by myself with all of the animals and no power,” Ellison said.
Jones-Carson says there are millions available in community resources offering assistance including Memphis Interfaith Association and the Shelby County Community Services Agency.
Payment plans are available as well.
