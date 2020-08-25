Hurricane Laura could bring heavy rain to Mid-South

IMPACTS: With tropical systems, abundant moisture can result in very heavy rain. This can cause 1-2 inches to drop within an hour and can cause flash flooding. The greatest threat for flooding will be on Friday into early Saturday, especially in west Tennessee and Arkansas. Most of the area will receive 1-3″ of rain, but some areas could receive higher totals. We will also have a threat for gusty winds up to 30 mph on Friday. Thankfully, we are not anticipating severe weather.