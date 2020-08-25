Washington County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WMC) - Ritchie George Kennedy, 37, was arrested by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents on Monday. He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
In May, TBI agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating an electronic service provider reported that between September 2019 and June 2020, a Johnson City area user uploaded child pornography from their account. An investigation led agents to identify Kennedy as the person responsible.
A search warrant was executed at a Sheffield Circle residence on Monday.
Kennedy has booked into the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
