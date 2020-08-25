WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state leaders are holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon in Nashville to discuss the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 40 new virus-related Tuesday but just 813 new daily cases. It’s the second consecutive day Tennessee has reported less than 1,000 new cases.
There are currently 35,754 active cases in Tennessee, according to TDH data.
Tennessee has reported 145,417 total cases, 1,628 deaths and 108,035 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. More than 2 million tests have been administered across the state.
In recent weeks, the state Department of Health has reported decreasing daily positivity rates for COVID-19 testing. Tuesday’s update showed a daily positivity rate of 6.3 percent.
Watch Lee’s briefing at 3 p.m. in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
In Shelby County, the director of the health department said Tuesday a 13-year-old was among the county’s recent COVID-19 deaths.
