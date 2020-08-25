Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as death toll climbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference Tuesday on COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the state.
Reeves notes the numbers in the past few days are up from where they have been. He says his team is monitoring those numbers closely for the possibility of another major spike.
He says the number of hospitalizations, people in ICU and people on ventilators are “rapidly” declining.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warns people who have lost their sense of taste or smell to get tested, as it’s a unique symptom that most likely means they have coronavirus.
