WATCH: Large police presence at gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a large police presence Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.
Memphis police, Shelby County deputies and ATF agents are all on the scene at a Mapco gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Alcy Road just north of the I-240/55 exchange.
The Memphis Fire Department confirms one person was taken to Regional One Health but would not share the person’s condition.
We have a crew on the scene gathering details.
Watch a livestream from the scene above or click here if you’re reading from the news app.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.