2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Frayser gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a Frayser gas station left three people seriously injured Wednesday night.
Memphis police say the shooting happened at Nana Market on Overton Crossing Street.
Two adults have been taken to Regional One, and one juvenile has been transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Police say all three victims are in critical condition.
According to police, the suspects responsible for the shooting were possibly occupying a silver Ford Focus. It was last seen traveling westbound on Frayser Boulevard.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
