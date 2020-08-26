4 arrested, charged in connection to Poplar Plaza shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at Poplar Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the suspects, Ja’Michael Kones and Ramone Ervin, both 19 years old, were charged with aggravated assault, 22 counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
A 17-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon and a 16-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as well.
According to the Memphis Police Department, no one was injured during the shooting.
A WMC crew on the scene reported broken windows on cars and storefronts.
MPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
