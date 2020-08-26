Collierville Schools suspends upcoming football games after positive COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools is suspending football games after two people connected to the varsity team tested positive for COVID-19.
The district notified parents of the cases Wednesday.
According to Collierville Schools, the district launched a contact tracing investigation as soon as the cases were confirmed. Everyone identified as a close contact (anyone within six feet for 10 minutes or longer) was told to quarantine away from school for 14 days.
Collierville has suspended the next two varsity football games against Milan Aug. 28 and Munford Sept. 4.
