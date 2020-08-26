3 coronavirus cases reported in Tate County School District

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tate County School District has reported three coronavirus cases in schools after students returned early August from a 5-month break due to the pandemic.
- Aug. 18 -- the first case was reported at East Tate Elementary School
- Aug. 20 -- second case reported at East Tate Elementary School and IndependenceHigh School
- Aug. 25 -- third case reported at Strayhorn High School
The district says contact tracing was conducted and everyone who had been in close contact with the person who contracted the virus has been notified. The close contacts were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
Students who are quarantined can still continue learning but cannot attend school or any school-related activities, according to the district.”
TCSD also made the decision to activate their hybrid learning model on Friday as a precautionary measure:
“This decision was a very difficult one. We do understand the hardship it may cause but safety is the driving force. The students affected will receive notification through School Status.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.