4 employees, 1 class required to quarantine after Cross County School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - One elementary teacher with the Cross County School District has tested positive for COVID-19 since school started.
District employees and parents of students who may have come in contact with the teacher were contacted and notified of the possible contact.
The district says it has followed protocols and sanitized all areas where the individual may have been, in addition to everyday cleaning at the schools.
Four employees and one class of elementary students will be required to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
In the meantime, the impacted class will participate in remote learning.
The district says it will continue to notify anyone who came in contact with an individual who is positive for any future cases.
