ESPN set to air Memphis Tigers football season opener Sept. 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will kick of its 2020 football season on live TV.
ESPN will broadcast the season opener against Arkansas State Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
The Tigers are poised for a season like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, the Tigers Athletic Department announced game day information for home games at Liberty Memorial Football Stadium.
Only fans who donated the value of their season tickets are eligible for single-game, social distanced tickets.
Tailgating is out this year. face coverings are mandatory and seating will allow for 12 feet of social distancing.
