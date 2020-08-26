Hurricane Laura pushes rain into the Mid-South this week

REST OF THE WEEK: As Laura makes its way onshore, it will push rain bands into our area tomorrow. The remnants of Laura will be passing over our area on Friday into early Saturday. This means we could have gusty winds and heavy rain. Rainfall totals will be around 2 inches for most of the area, but some downpours could produce up to 4 inches of rain. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Thursday and upper 80s Friday.