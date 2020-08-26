Hurricane Laura pushes rain into the Mid-South this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry now, but showers will be possible this morning. It's definitely not a wash-out and there will be several dry hours, but an isolated downpour cannot be ruled out this afternoon. A stray shower will also be possible this evening. Even though it will be mostly cloudy, high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 91. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 77. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As Laura makes its way onshore, it will push rain bands into our area tomorrow. The remnants of Laura will be passing over our area on Friday into early Saturday. This means we could have gusty winds and heavy rain. Rainfall totals will be around 2 inches for most of the area, but some downpours could produce up to 4 inches of rain. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Thursday and upper 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: There will likely be some scattered showers over the weekend, but it won’t be a complete wash-out. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday morning, and then the rest of the weekend will be hit or miss rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK: As a front sits nearby, there will also be a chance for scattered showers at the start of next week. High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s.
