Laura makes landfall tonight and then moves north toward the Mid-South

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a isolated showers, a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening, breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs near 90.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times, gusty south winds, and overnight lows in the mid 70.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, south winds at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be much the same with a mostly cloudy sky, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs near 90.
