Laura makes landfall tonight and then moves north toward the Mid-South

Hurricane Laura will move onshore near the Texas Louisiana coast and then rapidly move north and likely impacting the WMC Action News 5 coverage area Thursday night through Friday. Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible as the remnants of the storm move through the area.

By Ron Childers | August 26, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 7:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a isolated showers, a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening, breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times, gusty south winds, and overnight lows in the mid 70.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, south winds at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be much the same with a mostly cloudy sky, scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

