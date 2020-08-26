Laura rapidly intensifies into 2020’s first major hurricane of the season

WHEN: Rain bands from Laura will start to move into the region Wednesday. Tropical systems can bring rounds of rain to an area, thanks to the amount of moisture to aid in development of the storms. With that being said, at times we will see sunshine and then other times we can expect tropical downpours. Thursday will be similar to today, with rounds of rain and storms. The heaviest and more widespread rain from Laura is expected to move into the region on Friday and into Saturday.