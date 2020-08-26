Mayor: MIFA to receive $3.5M in funding to help struggling Memphians pay their utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People who are behind on their utility bills can now breathe a sigh of relief.
Wednesday, Mayor Jim Strickland announced millions of dollars in funding will go towards helping Memphians make payments.
This comes after Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) resumed utility service cut-offs for non-payment on Monday -- the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strickland says the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association of Memphis will receive $3.5 million of CARES Act funds to continue providing assistance to those in need.
To apply, visit https://mifa.org/applyonline.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.