Memphis family says they were not told of a COVID-19 cluster at mother’s long-term care facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Roughly 27 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 in Shelby County can be attributed to long-term care facility settings. The Shelby County Health Department said those facilities need to notify residents quickly when a case is confirmed.
But one family said that did not happen, and now their loved one is dead.
“It’s not fair. If we had known COVID was in the facility, we might have behaved differently,” said Denise Meacham.
Meacham said she got a call from Kirby Pines that her mother 83-year-old Doris Duke was having trouble breaking and needed to go to the ER.
Meacham said her mother was alive in the ER at 10 o’clock that morning and dead in the ICU by 9:30 p.m. the same day. On top of the death, she said the call she later got from the hospital stunned her.
“ICU nurse calls to tell us my mother was COVID positive. And it just shocked me,” she said. “‘She was tested. She’s negative, she’s negative, there’s not any COVID here at Kirby’ is what we were told. We had very infrequent communication during this shutdown.”
A copy of a cremation document from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center lists COVID-19 pneumonia with severe sepsis as the cause for Doris Duke’s death.
The Shelby County Health Department reports 28 ongoing clusters of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, with 19 outbreaks that have been resolved. In all, those clusters are responsible for 98 of the county’s 367 deaths due to the virus.
According to information from the Shelby County Health Department, Kirby Pines shows an ongoing cluster as of late July with one death, five residents and one employee positive.
“It‘s a total package of how we look at nursing homes and assure one, that we reduce transmission in those nursing homes,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update. “Secondly, that there is transparent communication to employees and family members of those who are in those facilities.”
The health department requires facilities give them unrestricted access to test personnel, report positive test results to the department within roughly a day and notify residents and their representatives within 12 hours of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Meacham said her family never got any notice about a COVID cluster where her mother was living.
“I’m in an emotional state because I lost my mother. But I feel as though they should have had the right to tell us it was in the facility, so I could have made a better decision on what to do for her,” she said. “She was counting on me and my sister to take care of her, and it just makes me feel lost and very, very disappointed.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to a spokesperson for Kirby Pines during the noon hour Wednesday for comment on this story. As of air time, we did not hear back.
The state of Tennessee does allow limited visitation into long-term care facilities, which was announced by Governor Bill Lee back in June. But in order for that to happen, there can be no cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff for 28 days.
