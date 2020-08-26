In-court appearances suspended in Memphis until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high volume of citizens entering 201 Poplar, The Walter Bailey Justice Center and the Memphis Municipal Courts are suspending in-court appearances starting Thursday.
This suspension comes after consultation with the Shelby County Health Department, and it will remain in effect until further notice.
Those with court appearances in Division 1, 2 and 3 of Municipal Court should call the City Court Clerk’s office at (901) 636-3400, (901) 636-3450 or (901) 636-3499 for further information on reset dates.
If you have compliance tickets, driver’s license, proof of insurance or vehicle registration, the documents can be sent to Diivision1@memphistn.gov, Division2@memphistn.gov and Division3@memphistn.gov.
