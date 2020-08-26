Mid-South healthcare facility participates in study for COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A healthcare facility in the Mid-South has been chosen to participate in a global study that seems promising in developing a vaccine against COVID-19.
CNS Healthcare is the first in Memphis to participate in a large scale FDA approved study called “Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study.”
Doctor Lora McGill, Lead Principal Investigator with CNS, says phases 1 and 2 are complete with promising results.
CNS, along with more than 120 facilities around the world, have been chosen to be part of the final phase.
“This will probably be the phase of the study that determines if the drug will make it to market or not,” said McGill.
McGill believes CNS was selected because they’ve been doing clinical trials for almost 20 years and because of the Memphis makeup.
“The sponsors are interested in getting a very large population of people that are very diverse, so it reflects what the country is like, and the people who would be getting the vaccine if it’s actually approved,” said McGill.
CNS started enrolling people in the study two weeks ago, but McGill says they need more people to sign up.
“Memphis is hoping to enroll at least 50-60 people per week and we need to try and get as many people in so we can meet that goal. If we don’t get those numbers in, then it may run the risk that we won’t be able to continue participating in the trial,” said McGill.
People between 18-85 years of age can participate. If you have a medical illness you may be eligible, but not if you’ve ever tested positive for COVID-19.
McGill also made it clear participants will not be infected with coronavirus, and they will be educated in every step of the process.
“Once this part of the trial is finished then we anticipate that this drug may be ready for market by the end of the year or certainty in the early quarters of 2021,” said McGill.
If you’d like to participate in the study you can call CNS at (901) 843-1045. They also have more information on their website.
