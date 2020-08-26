More than 700 Miss. schools now reporting COVID-19 information to state’s health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s state health officer told reporters Tuesday that far more schools are reporting COVID-19 information to the state’s health department as required by law.
“720 schools are reporting, and so we’re continuing to onboard them as a process, because we knew it was a new sort of thing. They’ve been doing great, representing 74 different counties,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Tuesday’s number represents an increase of 60 percent from the previous week, when 450 schools participated.
The number, which falls short of the more than 1,100 schools in Mississippi, could likely be lower because administrators have delayed the traditional start date for students in some cases, instead teaching virtually for the time being.
A smaller number of districts are teaching virtually for the entire school year.
Gov. Tate Reeves said he believes the number of schools complying is a positive in itself.
“Approximately three-fourths of all schools are reporting. I think what you’ll see is, of the schools that are actually open for in-class learning, my guess is that’s about 90-plus percent reporting, might even be higher than that,” Reeves said.
What’s discouraging, Dobbs said, is entire schools having to close due to outbreaks.
Biloxi High School switched all of its students to distance learning Tuesday after reporting 15 students had tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 324 students had been placed in quarantine.
“This was entirely unnecessary. There were social events that happened in and around the high school that led to these outbreaks that were unnecessary. So if we want to have football, we want to have school, we can’t have social events, even social events that violate the executive orders that are on the books,” Dobbs said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.