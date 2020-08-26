Penny Hardaway talks eligibility, Wiseman’s future NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway says it’s a possibility the college basketball season might not start till January due to the coronavirus.
Speaking on a wide range of topics in a Zoom call with media this week, Penny says his main hope is to have every player eligible for the season. He’s not worried about Top Signee Moussa Cisse of Lausanne, whom he says has all his academics in order.
He’s more worried about his transfers, guard Landers Nolley of Virginia Tech, and Forward DeAndre Williams of Evansville, receiving their transfer eligibility from the NCAA. One thing Hardaway was gung ho about, was former Tiger James Wiseman’s chances of being the number one pick in the NBA Draft, despite Minnesota having the top pick with Big Man Karl Anthony Towns already on the roster.
“He’s the Unicorn. That’s what he calls himself,” said Hardaway. “He can run the floor. Rim protect. He works harder than anyone, and he’ll get his shot down out to the 3 point line and be a threat from out there as well. I’m not just saying that because I coached him, I just know the NBA and what they’re looking for, so to me, he’s the number one pick overall.”
Hardaway also says COVID-19 will cancel Memphis Madness this year. Just no way to do with a crowd, but may try something virtual.
Also, he says he’s interviewed some 16 candidates for the assistant coach position vacated by Mike Miller. An announcement could come in the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.